Mumbai, April 2: Electricity in Mumbai is likely to get costlier as major power suppliers in the maximum city have hiked their power tariff prices starting April 1. According to Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), the prices of electricity will increase by 5-10 percent for the whole of Mumbai from Saturday, April 1.

As per the MERC report, users of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) are likely to expect a 6 percent hike in 2023-24 and 2024-25. This comes as bad news for MSEDCL users who are currently paying the highest power tariffs in the city, reports Hindustan Times. Meanwhile, users of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will also see a rise in power tariffs. Mumbai: Man Steals Cash and Valuables Worth Rs 3.44 Lakh From Former Employer's House in Worli, Caught on CCTV Footage; Arrested.

BMC power users will see a hike of 6.19 percent in 2023-24 and 6.7 percent in 2024-25 in the prices of electricity. At present, BMC is the only power supplier which offers electricity at the cheapest rate. For users of Adani Electricity, the hike in power tariff is likely to be 5 percent and 2 percent for 2023-24 and 2024-25 respectively.

On the other hand, Tata Power is said to raise the prices of electricity to its customers by 10 percent in 2023-24 and 21 percent in 2024-25. It must be noted that Tata Power offers the cheapest tariff for users consuming 0-100 units. Paving way for green energy, MERC has fixed Rs 7.25 per unit for power utilities as the power tariff for electric vehicle charging. Mumbai: Fake Marriage Drama Goes Wrong As Groom Refuses to Let Go Temporary Wife.

On March 31, the Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission increased the rates of electricity by 9.64 percent for 2023-24. Speaking about the hike in power tariff, DP Gairola, Electricity Regulatory Commission Executive Chairman, and MK Jain, Member Technical said that the Energy Corporation had demanded compensation for a revenue gap of 1507.13 crores, which would have increased the rates by 16.96 percent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2023 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).