ZEE5's newly released crime thriller series, Lalbazaar has been receiving adoration and appreciation from the audiences and media alike! This gritty series revolves around the lives of police officers and criminals in a fast paced city.

The sharp portrayal of the prototype brave and fearless police force has left everyone gripped to the show. Adding another feather to this captivating cop drama, Bollywood Supercop Ajay Devgn presented and launched the show himself, creating intrigue amongst viewers.

Responding to all the love and adoration from the audiences, the show's top cops have come up with an interesting Instagram crime trail which allows the audience to solve a crime case with them and bring out the super cop inside them!

The Instagram crime trail is an intriguing challenge which allows the users to use the profile tag feature of Instagram and collect clues to solve a crime and sharpen their minds to experience the real thrill of being on the right side of the law! The game starts with a video from AC Suranjan Sen from the show asking the viewers to help them solve a crime in Kolkata, by giving them instructions which need to be followed to solve it.

Upon following the clues and tapping the profile tags, the viewers finally solve the crime and are greeted by the police officer with a congratulatory message!

Lucky winners stand a chance to win a Samsung Led TV or One Plus 8 smartphone!

The makers took people through this intriguing crime trail by creating multiple accounts and images giving the participants the gritty feel of Lalbazaar.

So, are you ready to fight till the end of crime? Help Lalbazaar police solve the case and come a step closer to experiencing the thrill and chase!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCLXRqApUWZ/?igshid=1fthhbrqbraob

Lalbazaaar is now streaming on ZEE5 and boasts of a stellar star cast of Hrishita Bhatt, Kaushik Sen, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Sauraseni Maitra, Anirban Chakrabarti Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.