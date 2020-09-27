Patna, September 27: Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday joined Janata Dal-United (JDU) ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The development came a day after Gupteshwar Pandey met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the party office. Bihar Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey Says, 'Will Enter Politics Only if People of My Home District Want It'.

Speaking to news agency ANI, “I was called by CM himself & asked to join. Whatever the party asks me to do, I will do. I don't understand politics.” He added, “I am a simple person who has spent his time working for the downtrodden section of society."

Tweet by ANI:

Pandey took voluntary retirement on September 22. He was replaced by Sanjiv Kumar Singhal on interim basis. Singhal is currently the Director General of Civil Defence and Fire Services department. He has been given the additional charge of State DGP.

Bihar Assembly elections is scheduled to take place in three phases between October 28 and November 7 on 243 seats. The Election Commission on Friday announced schedule for the assembly elections in the state. It will be the first major state election that is set to take place in India amid COVID-19. Voting will take place on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be announced on November 10. The of Bihar Assembly come to an end on November 29.

