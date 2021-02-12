New Delhi, February 12: The fake website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) that was spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccination appointment, has now been blocked. The Health Ministry on Friday informed in a tweet that the fake website mohfw.xyz has been blocked. The government said that a case has been registered and investigation has been taken up in connection with the matter. In the tweet, the Health Ministry urged people to be cautious and warned them of such fraudulent websites. The fake website of the Health Ministry, looks similar to the original Health Ministry website-mohfw.gov.in.

"The site mohfw.xyz' has been blocked. A case is registered and investigation taken up. Please be cautious. Do not fall prey to such fraudulent websites", the Health Ministry tweeted. On Thursday, the fake website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that people now have an option to book an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination in India. The fake website, 'mohfw.xyz' impersonated the official website of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and is claiming to offer COVID-19 vaccine for Rs 4,000-Rs 6,000.

Here's the tweet:

The fake website, which has a similar layout and colours, caused confusion among people. The fake website also has all the similar content as that of the original website of the Health Ministry. The fake news was debunked by a fact check by PIB. It issued a clarification saying that the website sharing the 'Appointment for COVID-19 vaccination' slot is a fake one.

