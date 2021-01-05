Hyderabad, January 5: Cyberabad police in Telangana has busted a fake vehicle insurance racket with the arrest of 11 accused. Police Commissioner V.C. Sajaanar told a news conference on Tuesday that the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Shamshabad zone busted the racket. It also seized 1,125 fake insurance policies, and other incriminating documents as well as a computer system, stamps, laptop, printer, and scanner.

Acting on the complaint of of Guruvardhan Perla, Area Manager, Reliance General Insurance, the SOT busted the racket and arrested the accused who were involved in preparation of fake vehicle insurance policies in the name of Reliance General Insurance, Kotak General Insurance, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, IFFCO-TOKIP General Insurance, Chola M.S. General Insurance, Future General insurance, Shreeram General Insurance and Royal Sundaram general insurance and selling them to needy people for a huge amount.

The accused were operating pollution testing vehicles on highways and near RTO offices. "Whenever vehicles came for pollution testing, they enquired with the vehicle owner regarding insurance policies and if they did not have them, convince them to buy vehicle insurance and issued the insurance bond instantly," the police commissioner said.

Since passenger and transportation vehicles are not be registered without insurance policies, they had also tied up with RTO agents, who used to bring vehicle owners to them for buying insurance.

Police made the arrests in connection with three cases registered at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police station and Medchal police station on complaints by Reliance Insurance, HDFC Ergo and Kotak Mahindra Insurance. The accused were booked for cheating, impersonation and forgery.

Investigations revealed that main accused G. Ramesh Naik, who was operating a government registered pollution testing vehicle at different places, was preparing fake policies in his vehicle. He purchased the software programme used for preparing vehicle insurance policies from G. Krishna.

Another accused T. Sairam has worked in different Insurance companies as sales executive, and had full knowledge of the policies and installed a software programme in his mobile phone to prepare fake policies and sold them to other accused.

Third accused G. Govardhan was also operating the pollution testing vehicle and preparing fake policies vehicle in his vehicle.

Police also seized Rs 57,000 cash, three pollution testing vehicles, three stamps, two laptops, eight letter pads of Reliance, six CPUs, five monitor, seven printers and 11 mobile phones

