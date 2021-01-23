Dehradun, January 23: A scuffle broke out between farmers and Police in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Saturday. According to a tweet by ANI, the scuffle broke out as the cops in the hill state tried to stop the protesting farmers from marching to Raj Bhavan in Dehradun. The farmers have been protesting in the state against the three farm laws that have been introduced by the Central government. A video of the incident from Haridwar - Dehradun Road in Lachhiwala which was released by news agency ANI showed the cop stopping the farmers on the busy road. Farmers' Protest: Farmer Leaders Reject Centre's Proposal to Constitute Committee on Farm Laws, Stay Implementation for 18 Months.

On January 20, the government had proposed to suspend the three contentious farm laws for one and half years and set up a joint committee to discuss the Acts to end the stalemate, but farmer leaders did not immediately accept the proposal and said they will revert after their internal consultations. The next meeting has been scheduled for January 22.

The 10th round of talks ended at Vigyan Bhawan after nearly five hours of talks, including two breaks. On Friday, the 11th round of talks between farm union leaders and the government failed to bear any result and ended in a standoff again as the farmers hardened their stand seeking repeal of three contentious farm laws.

