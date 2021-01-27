Delhi, January 27: Delhi witnessed unprecedented scenes of chaos and violence on Tuesday, on the nation's 72nd Republic Day. As a result of which, security has been tightened at Red Fort area and Singhu Border on Wednesday. Delhi Metro informed that the entry and exit gates at few metro stations are closed.

On Tuesday, groups of farmers protesting the centre's agriculture laws clashed with police and security forces during what was supposed to be a peaceful tractor rally around the city's borders. Some climbed to the ramparts of the fort and unfurled flags yesterday. Farmers' Tractor Rally on January 26 Updates: Samyukt Kisan Morcha Calls Off Kisan Republic Day Parade With Immediate Effect; Here's What We Know So Far.

Security tightened at Singhu border:

Delhi: Security heightened at Singhu border where farmers are protesting against #FarmLaws. pic.twitter.com/fd0VPGIjpO — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

Metro Gates:

DMRC informed that the entry and exit gates of Lal Quila metro station are closed. Entry gates of Jama Masjid metro station are also closed. The exit is permitted at this station. All other stations are open. Normal services on all lines. The services on the other lines are running normally.

15 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence during farmers' tractor rally on Wednesday So far, 5 FIRs have been lodged in Eastern Range, according to Delhi Police.

Farmers protesting against the new farm laws started their tractor parade from three sites- Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders on Tuesday as the country celebrated the 72nd Republic Day. They entered the national capital by breaking the police barricades. This resulted in extreme chaos in the Delhi on Republic Day.

