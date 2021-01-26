New Delhi, January 26: Delhi police on Tuesday afternoon issued another traffic advisory for commuters in the wake of ongoing farmers’ tractor rally. Traffic jams were reported in several areas of the national capital. Delhi Traffic police in a series of tweets, informed about the traffic situation in several areas and alternate routes which could be taken by commuters. Farmers' Tractor Rally: Protestors Wave Flags from Ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi (Watch Video).

Traffic movement is closed from Kapashera Chowk to Bijwasan Road, while the diversion is given from Kapashera Border and Samalkha T Point. The traffic movement is also closed form Dwarka More to Uttam Nagar East Metro Station. The Delhi traffic police have given diversion from Dwarka More. The route between Shankar Road to Talkatora Road and Minto Road is also shut for traffic movement. in one of the tweets, the Delhi police said, "Traffic movement is closed from Yudhistir Bridge to Seelam Pur(both carriageways). Traffic is diverted from Geeta Colony and Signature Bridge."

Tweets by Delhi Police:

Traffic Alert Traffic is very heavy on GTK road, Outer ring road, Badli road, KN Katzu Marg, Madhuban chowk, Kanjhawala road, Palla road, Narela & DSIDC Narela roads. Please avoid these roads. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 26, 2021

Traffic Alert 1. Traffic movement is closed from Kapashera Chowk to Bijwasan Road. Diversion is given from Kapashera Border & Samalkha T Point 2. Traffic movement is closed from Dwarka More to Uttam Nagar East Metro Station. Diversion is given from Dwarka More. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 26, 2021

Similarly, the Delhi police asked commuters to avoid NH 44, GTK road, outer ring road, Signature bridge, GT road, ISBT ring road, Vikas marg, ITO, NH 24, Nizammudin Khatta, Noida link road, Peeragarhi & Outer Delhi, East & West Delhi border areas due to the ongoing agitation by farmers. Heavy traffic was also reported on Wazirabad road, ISBT road, GT road, Pushta road, Vikas marg, NH-24, Road no. 57 and Noida link road. Farmers' Tractor Rally: DMRC Closes Entry And Exit Gates of Metro Stations on Several Lines After Agitation Turns Violent; Check Complete Details Here.

Thousands of farmers entered the national capital on Tuesday on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day. The tractor parade against the three farm laws started from three sites- Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders. Clashes were reported between cops and the protesters at several places. Protesters agitating against the new farm laws entered the premises of Red Fort in the national capital and waved flags they were carrying from its ramparts.

