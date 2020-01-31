Farrukhabad Hostage Horror: Wife of Accused Who Held 23 Kids Captive Lynched by Locals

Farrukhabad Horror (Photo Credits: ANI)

Lucknow, January 31: The wife of the man, who held hostage 23 children on Thursday in Farrukhabad area of Uttar Pradesh, was lynched by locals. The woman has succumbed to her injuries on Friday after she was beaten up by villagers. Reports inform that the woman was admitted to hospital in critical condition. IG Kanpur Range Mohit Agarwal confirmed the incident and said that the woman has succumbed to injuries. Agarwal stated that they were waiting for post mortem report as the cause of death will only come out after the report.

On Thursday, all the 23 children who had been held captive by a man with criminal background, were rescued by Police after over nine hours of hostage. The incident took place in a village in Farrukhabad district in Uttar Pradesh. The accused, identified as Subhash Batham, was shot dead in an encounter with the police. Batham's while his wife sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where she died on Friday.

#UPDATE IG Kanpur Range Mohit Agarwal: The woman has succumbed to injuries, we are waiting for post mortem report, further details on cause of death will only come out after the report. #Farrukhabad https://t.co/Qd85Hg7AtM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 31, 2020

According to reports, Batham had invited about 20 children to his house for a party and then locked them in. Reports inform that some local residents tried to get the door opened, he started firing from inside in which one person was injured in the leg. Batham even threw a low intensity bomb from the window.