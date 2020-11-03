Jaipur, November 3: The Rajasthan government on Tuesday said it has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 2000 on individuals found bursting firecrackers. The state government has banned the sale and use of firecrackers to protect COVID-19 patients and the public from their ill-effects. The Congress-led government also said that a fine of Rs 10,000 will be charged if someone is found selling firecrackers. Odisha Bans Sale and Use of Firecrackers Ahead of Diwali From November 10 to 30 Due to Its Harmful Consequences.

"Any shopkeeper selling any kind of fireworks will be fined Rs 10,000 and any person found using or allowing any kind of fireworks will have to pay a penalty of Rs 2,000," said the government. The ban on sale and bursting of firecrackers in Rajasthan, ahead of festivals such as Diwali, will remain imposed till December 31. The prohibition orders were issued after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a review meeting. Firecrackers Banned in West Bengal: Govt Imposes Ban on Bursting of Crackers on Kali Puja and Diwali 2020.

Rajasthan Govt Imposes Rs 2000 Fine For Bursting Crackers:

Yesterday, the government said the decision to ban the sale of firecrackers has been taken in view of protecting the health of the corona-infected patients as well as keeping in view the health of the common people, who might feel uneasy with the smoke emanating from firecrackers. "Fireworks should also be stopped at weddings and other ceremonies," the Chief Minister said.

West Bengal, Odisha Ban Bursting of Firecrackers:

West Bengal and Odisha followed the Rajasthan government's footsteps and decided to ban bursting of firecrackers. "The West Bengal government will not allow bursting of firecrackers during Kali puja and Diwali to check air pollution and also because they are hazardous for Covid-19 patients. Therefore, I request everyone not indulge in any such activities during Kali Puja and Diwali this year," state chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said. Odisha has prohibited sale and use of crackers till November 30.

