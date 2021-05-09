Morena, May 9: Over 20 men on motorbikes opened fire indiscriminately in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Saturday afternoon. A woman was injured in the firing. Meanwhile, several buses and other vehicles were damaged in the firing. The incident took place at the Bankhandi Road area under Kotwali police station. All the accused had their faces covered and were part of a biker gang.

Police reached the spot and arrested four accused. An FIR was registered in connection with the case. The video of the incident is also doing rounds on social media. Police assured of taking action against all the people involved in the incident. "We have arrested a few of them, and we are taking action against those who are involved. Nobody is above the law, we will take appropriate action against whosoever is responsible," reported NDTV quoting Additional SP Dr Raisingh Narwaria as saying. Firing in Ghatkopar: Assailants Open Fire Near Sarvodaya Hospital in Mumbai, One Dead.

Video of The Incident:

The woman reportedly suffered a head injury and is in critical condition. According to the police, Saturday's incident was in retaliation to a similar incident that took place on Friday, where a person of the biker gang was beaten up by people of another community over a controversial social media post. A total of six people have been arrested so far. Shots Fired in Tussle Between MP Motorcycle Groups, 6 Detained.

The incident took place at the time when there is a strict "Janata Curfew" imposed in the state to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases. The COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place in Madhya Pradesh till May 25. Notably, Madhya Pradesh is one of the worst affected states of the country due to COVID-19. The country is witnessing the second wave of COVID-19.

