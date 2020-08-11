Kolkata, August 11: Flights to Kolkata from high COVID-19 prevalence cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai & Ahmedabad will continue to remain suspended till August 31. The ban from flights in these cities was earlier till August 15. West Bengal cited high incidence of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat for the request to the civil aviation ministry to suspend flights from these cities.

In an earlier order, the West Bengal government already mentioned that flight operations at Kolkata Airport would remain suspended on the revised lockdown days in the month of August. The dates are as follows- 5th, 8th, 20th, 21st, 27th, 28th and August 31, 2020. West Bengal Revises Lockdown Strategy: Kolkata Airport Suspended Flight Operations on These Days in August, Check New Dates

Bengal officials reportedly informed that lifting the curb was not possible as the situation remained grave. According to a Times of India report, the embargo has prompted passengers to buy tickets on multiple flights — with stopovers at airports located in other states in order to travel between Kolkata and these six cities.

