Kolkata, August 4: In view of lockdown in West Bengal amid the surge in novel coronavirus cases, Kolkata Airport authorities on Tuesday suspended the flight services on certain days in the month. The airport authorities suspended flight operations on August 5, 8, 20, 21, 27, 28 and 31 as per the revised lockdown dates announced by Mamata Banerjee government.

The Trinamool Congress government on Monday revised its lockdown strategy for the month of August. The changes in dates were necessitated as some festivals and events were clashing with the the lockdown. West Bengal Revises Lockdown Strategy, Issues New Dates For Complete Shutdown in August.

Kolkata Airport Tweet:

In view of comprehensive lockdown announced in West Bengal,flight operations at #KolkataAirport will remain suspended on 25th & 29th July 2020.The temporary restriction,on request of State Govt, is to restrict movement during lockdown to contain spread of #Covid_19.@AAI_Official — Kolkata Airport (@aaikolairport) July 24, 2020

"Several requests and appeals were received from different quarters to relax the lockdown on certain dates which are coinciding with some festivals and local community-based custom," said the statement issued by West Bengal Chief Secretary.

Koltaka's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport has already suspended flight operations from six cities- Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad- till August 15. Meanwhile, West Bengal has till now reported 78,232 COVID-19 cases.

