Flipkart Co-Founder Sachin Bansal's Wife Files FIR Against Him, Levels Dowry Harassment Charges

Bengaluru, March 5: Priya Bansal, the wife of Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal, levelled dowry harassment charges against her husband and in-laws. An FIR was registered by her at the Koramangala police station in Bengaluru, accusing Bansal, his father, mother and brother of harassing her for dowry. The police has launched a probe into the matter. Flipkart Founder Sachin Bansal Recommends Highly Sexist Twitter Account for Men to Follow, Faces Flak From Netizens.

The FIR, incidentally, comes months after Priya told a magazine that the couple are now enjoying a better quality of life following the Walmart-Flipkart deal. The USD 16 billion deal saw Bansal's assets grow by USD 1 billion as he sold his 5.5 percent stakes in the company to the multinational retail giant. While speaking to a publication following the deal, she said that Bansal is now able to give more time to the family. The couple also have a 10-year-old son.

In the FIR, Priya has alleged that Bansal is pressuring her to transfer properties registered in her name to him. Bansal's father Sat Prakash Agarwal, mother Kiran Bansal and brother Nitin Bansal are also named in the first information reported by the Bengaluru police.

Priya, in her complaint, noted that her father had spent Rs 50 lakh for their marriage and also gave Rs 11 lakh in cash to Bansal. She accused Sat Prakash and Nitin of harassing her when she refused to oblige with Bansal's demand of transferring her properties in her name.