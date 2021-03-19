New Delhi, March 19: Hundreds of protesting Youth Congress activists were stopped by the Delhi Police from marching to the residences of Union Ministers of Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar on Friday here.

They were protesting against inflation, hike in the prices of petrol, diesel and liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders. LPG Cylinder Price Hiked by Rs 25 Yet Again; Gas Cylinders to Cost Rs 819 in Delhi from Today.

The activists, led by Youth Congress national president Srinivas B.V., carried placards, raised slogans against the government, and wanted to gift bicycles to the ministers.

The activists alleged that the BJP government at the Centre has damaged the household budget of the people across the country by increasing the fuel prices and cost of LPG cylinders.

Speaking to the media, Srinivas alleged that when the BJP was in opposition, it carried out a protest even if the prices of petrol were increased by Rs 5.

"But today when all-round inflation has hit the families, all the BJP leaders are silent. Today, the IYC has tried to awaken the BJP government from deep slumber, as petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 per litre, diesel crossed Rs 90 per litre in many parts of the country, and the prices of gas cylinders are increasing day by day," he said.

He further said that the BJP government has made such a dent in the budget of the housewife and the common man, which they are unable to cope with. He said that the prices of gas cylinders has increased up to Rs 225 in the last few days, and the government has set a new record in the prices of petrol, diesel and gas cylinders.

He emphasised that farmers, youth, labourers, businessmen, women were badly hit by inflation but the BJP leaders were not at all concerned.

He further said that the anti-people and anti-national face of the BJP has been exposed.

Srinivas also lamented at the statement of Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who attributed the winter season as the reason for the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel.

Describing Pradhan's statement as "stupid" Srinivas said, "The BJP government is neither ashamed nor considerate."

The Youth Congress chief demanded that the excise duty on petrol and diesel should be reduced and the hiked price of the LPG cylinders be withdrawn with immediate effect.

He also demanded the resignation of the Petroleum Minister.

