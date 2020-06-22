New Delhi, June 22: The fuel prices in the India witnessed a rise for the 16th time on Monday. The state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked the price of petrol by 33 and 32 paise per litre for New Delhi and Mumbai, due to which the rate of petrol reached Rs 79.56 and Rs 86.36 per litre respectively.

The petrol prices in Kolkata and Chennai also saw a rise of 32 and 29 paise per litre, due to which the price of petrol in Kolkata and Chennai rose to Rs 81.27 and Rs 82.87 per litre respectively. Earlier on Sunday, they were sold at Rs 80.95 and Rs 82.58 per litre respectively. Petrol And Diesel Prices in India Hiked For 15th Consecutive Day on June 21, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities.

Here's the hike in petrol and diesel prices for Delhi today:

Petrol and diesel prices at Rs 79.56/litre (increase by Rs 0.33) and Rs 78.85/litre (increase by Rs 0.58), respectively in Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/WPdIoyajhe — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020

Similar was the case with diesel, which was hiked by 58 and 55 paise per litre in New Delhi and Mumbai, following which the rate jumped to Rs 78.85 and Rs 77.24 per litre respectively. For Kolkata and Chennai, the price of diesel were raised by 53 and 50 paise, due to which the price reached to Rs 74.14 and 76.30 respectively. It is to be known that rates of fuel vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2020 08:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).