Mumbai, October 17: Panic gripped parts of Mumbai as residents of several areas complained of a suspected gas leak in parts of the city. Residents of Thane, Mulund, Kanjurmarg Ghatkopar, Powai and Vikhroli, Chembur and other areas took to micro-blogging siteTwitter to share the news of a suspected gas leak on Saturday evening. People complained of a weird smell in their areas, raising safety and health concerns. However, so far, the BMC or the Mumbai fire department has not issued any statement in this regard.

Several Twitter users informed that they experienced a strange smell which is likely to a gas leak. Another user said that heavy gas leak smell was experienced by some in Ghatkopar east and its neighbouring areas. The user added saying that this is the third instance in a year and the cause of the wierd smell has not been found yet.

Take a Look at the Tweets:

#gasleak very strong smell of gas leak in powai @mybmc pls act fast — Bhushan.t.Zore (@bhushanz) October 17, 2020

Anyone else getting a strong pungent gas leak smell. Since last 30 mins. Many of us in our complex is. #gasleak @mybmc — D.C (@crunchyonion10) October 17, 2020

@mahanagargas what is wrong with youall I have been trying to complain of gas leak and you guys have kept the emergency no on hold for 6 mins and then disconnected is this this a joke please send technician immediately — S.R.S (@KapuMaariAmma) October 17, 2020

@mahanagargas too much gas smell..looks like a leak..please check at Ghatkopar West..opp rcity mall — Nita Madhani (@nita_madhani) October 17, 2020

Gas leak? Weird smell in Thane — Sanket Gokhale (@SanketGokhale1) October 17, 2020

Earlier in June, Mumbaikars had complained of a similar gas leak. However, the Mumbai Fire Brigade had categorically denied of any such gas leakage of in areas where residents complained about the foul smell.

