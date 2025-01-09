Four individuals, identified as Shani, Karan, Rajat, and Tushar, have been arrested in Noida for luring victims through the gay dating app "Grindr" and robbing them. The gang would connect with men on the app and invite them on dates. Once the victims arrived, they were robbed. If anyone resisted, they were threatened with exposure of their sexuality to their family and relatives. Police launched an investigation, tracked down the suspects, and recovered several stolen items. Further inquiries are underway. The incident raises concerns about the safety of users on dating platforms. Gay Dating App Scam: Noida Police Bust Gang Blackmailing LGBTQ Community Members With Obscene Videos After Sex, Law Student Among 2 Arrested (Watch Video).

Gang Lured Men on Gay Dating App, Robbed and Blackmailed Them

ये हैं शनि, करन, रजत और तुषार। समलैंगिक डेटिंग एप "ग्राइंडर" पर लड़कों को फंसाते थे। डेट पर बुलाकर उनको लूट लेते थे। कोई विरोध करता था तो कहते थे कि समलैंगिक वाली बात उनके घरवालों–रिश्तेदारों को बता देंगे। 📍नोएडा, उत्तर प्रदेश pic.twitter.com/yKppOn5fUT — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 9, 2025

