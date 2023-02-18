Mainpuri, February 18: A bizarre incident took place at a wedding in Mainpuri district where a man was beaten to death by four guests after an argument over eating rasgulla turned violent. The 50-year-old deceased man, who was a relative of the bride, died on the spot. A case was registered against the four. The accused are currently absconding. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Brawl at Wedding As Bride’s Family Did Not Serve ‘Paneer’ at the Feast in Baghpat (Watch Video).

According to a report published by the Times of India, the deceased, Ranveer Singh from Haryana, had come to attend a wedding in Bikapur Village in Mainpuri on Thursday night. The horror unfolded when the victim objected to a man for eating rasgulla from the storage bucket. An argument broke out between the two and the accused along with his three associates started assaulting Singh with sticks and iron rods. Singh's brother-in-law Ram Kishor also sustained injuries in the attack. Uttar Pradesh: Groom and Bride’s Father Slap Each Other During Marriage Function in Chitrakoot, Wedding Called Off.

As per the reports, the four accused were identified as Rajat, Ajay, Satybhan, and Bharat. All of them are residents of Bikapur village. The cops reached the spot after being alerted and sent the body for post-mortem. A case under the relevant section has been lodged against the accused. The police said that the search is on to nab the four accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2023 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).