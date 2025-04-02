In a shocking case of digital arrest, cybercriminals duped 82-year-old retired Colonel Dilip Singh and his wife into transferring INR 3.4 crore. The couple, residents of Chandigarh, received a WhatsApp call on March 18 from fraudsters posing as ED officials. Accusing Singh of involvement in a INR 5,038-crore money laundering case linked to jailed Jet Airways owner Naresh Goyal, they manipulated him with fabricated evidence, fake Supreme Court documents, and death threats. Held in a 10-day digital confinement from March 18-27, the couple was forced to keep their phones active and cut off from external contact. Fearful of arrest and asset seizure, they transferred their life savings to multiple bank accounts. Realising the scam, Singh lodged a complaint with the cyber police, who are now tracing the fraudsters’ accounts. Authorities urge vigilance against such high-tech scams. Who Is Digital Arrest Scam Mastermind Chirag Kapoor Aka Chintak Raj, Arrested After Kerala Police Solved 930 Cases?

Digital Arrest Scam in Chandigarh

#WATCH | Chandigarh: On Rs 3.4 crore digital arrest fraud with Retired Colonel, SP Cyber Crime, Geetanjali Khandelwal says, "An FIR has been registered in the case. He had filed a complaint on the portal and we took action on it immediately. We freezed the amount, which we… https://t.co/7wJYVlrz2u pic.twitter.com/m7qqqdZjIf — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)