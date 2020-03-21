Goa Bans Tourists Till March 31 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak, All Beaches, Restaurants and Bars to Remain Closed

File image of beach in Goa (Photo credits: Pexels)

Panaji, March 21: In view of the coronavirus outbreak across the nation, Goa on Friday announced a ban on the entry of tourists to the coastal state. All beaches would remain closed, whereas the restaurants and bars were also directed to clamp down their operations till end of the month. The restrictions would remain in effect till at least March 31, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Catch all the live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

"Tourists should not come to Goa before March 31. Beaches, restaurants and many public places will remain closed, in wake of coronavirus outbreak," Sawant said. The announcement came amid repeated appeals issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking the country's populace to not to undertake travels to any part of the nation unless necessitated.

Update by ANI

Goa is among the few Indian states which are yet to record any case of novel coronavirus. The state government had adopted preventive measures since January, including restrictions and strict thermal screening of foreign tourists arriving at Panaji airport.

In India, the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 283 on Friday, with Maharashtra continuing to remain the worst affected. The toll of infected patients in the state climbed to 63, followed by 52 in Kerala and 24 in Uttar Pradesh. The cases of coronavirus recorded so far are either of those who returned from abroad or came in contact with such persons.