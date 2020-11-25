Panaji, Nov 25: The Goa Cabinet on Wednesday decided to waive 50 per cent road tax levied on commercial vehicles in the state during fiscal 2020-21, in order to compensate owners for the period such vehicles were off roads during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Half of the commercial vehicles' road tax has been waived till March 31, 2021. The Cabinet took the decision because commercial vehicles were not used for at least six months from March 2020 onwards. They won't have to pay a penalty or interest," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. Goa CM Pramod Sawant Criticises Maharashtra's New COVID-19 SOPs.

The decision comes in wake of demands made by various public transport associations, which had said that their members would not be in a position to pay the full annual road tax, because most vehicles could not ply due to the lockdown.

Sawant also said that the Goa government would promote plantation of commercial trees varieties like khair, sandalwood, teak and rosewood on private non-forest land in Goa by simplifying regulations.

"Those opting for such commercial plantations will have to take the required permission from the Forest Department beforehand. They will not have to approach the Forest Department to cut the trees after five or more years," Sawant said.

