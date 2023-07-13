Mumbai, July 13: In a bid to tackle issues of misconduct and malpractice by taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers, the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Mumbai have introduced a WhatsApp service that allows commuters to lodge complaints directly. The Wadala RTO took the lead by launching the "Rickshaw/Taxi Complaint Helpline Number" on July 11, with the Andheri and Borivali RTOs set to follow suit.

Citizens can now report grievances against drivers working for traditional taxis and aggregator cab services like Ola and Uber. Using the designated WhatsApp number, 9152240303, commuters can submit their complaints, including details such as the vehicle number, location, time and supporting pictures. Senior officials from the Wadala RTO assured that necessary action will be taken after a thorough investigation. Mumbai Shocker: Taxi Driver Arrested for Doing Obscene Acts Looking at Girl in Worli.

Since its launch, the Wadala RTO has already received two complaints via email (mh03autotaxicomplaint@gmail.com) and one through the WhatsApp helpline. The majority of the reported issues are related to refusals to ply and illegal parking. RTO officials have acknowledged that their presence on social media platforms has been limited, hindering the amplification of this new initiative. In response to the high volume of complaints expected, the RTOs are planning to compile a comprehensive database of frequently reported locations and types of violations.

This data will enable them to take stringent action against offenders, particularly in the case of shared auto-rickshaws, which are notorious for breaking regulations. Previously, concerns about errant drivers and their lack of permits and documents for the commercial operation were raised by multiple unions, with Bandra, Kurla and BKC being particularly affected areas. Commuters have often faced challenges such as being forced to sit next to the driver, threats, and rash driving. ‘Jo Ukhadne Ka Hai, Wo Ukhad Lo’: Taxi Driver Who ‘Threatened’ Traffic Cop Acquitted by Mumbai Court.

The Andheri and Borivali RTOs are currently in the final stages of testing their own WhatsApp-based complaint redressal services. Once launched, these services will cover their respective areas, allowing residents and commuters to voice their grievances and facilitate swift action against violators. According to the Hindustan Times report, the Tardeo RTO has already implemented a similar complaint service for taxis, yielding promising results. However, there are still pending cases awaiting resolution.

To address the issue of rogue share auto, union leaders have recently met with transport department officials to advocate for prepaid auto-rickshaw stands. Proposed locations include Bandra and LTT terminuses, Mumbai Airport terminals, and Parel and Borivali MSRTC bus stands. This move aims to protect passengers from unscrupulous drivers who tend to take advantage of unsuspecting travellers, especially those with luggage.

