In a shocking incident in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh, Ejazul Abdeen divorced his wife, Nida Javed. The conflict arose after Nida praised the police's actions in the Sambhal violence case. Her comment apparently angered her husband, who responded by calling her a "Kafir," asserting that she was no longer a Muslim. The controversial statement led to tensions between the couple, culminating in the divorce. The incident has sparked discussions about religious views, gender dynamics, and personal freedoms in the region. Local authorities are reportedly looking into the matter. Sambhal: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, 5 Other Party MPs To Visit Uttar Pradesh Town on December 4 Following Violence Over Shahi Jama Masjid Survey.

UP Man Divorces Wife After She Praises Police Action in Sambhal Violence

यूपी के जिला मुरादाबाद में एजाजुल आब्दीन ने पत्नी निदा जावेद को तलाक दे दिया। निदा ने संभल हिंसा में पुलिस के एक्शन की तारीफ कर दी थी। इस पर पति ने कहा- तू मुसलमान नहीं, काफिर है। pic.twitter.com/T9wN0hDRSw — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 7, 2024

