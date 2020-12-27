New Delhi, December 26: In terms of Government of India Notification No.4(4)-B(W&M)/2020 dated October 09, 2020, Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 (Series IX) will be opened for the period December 28, 2020 - January 01, 2021 with Settlement date January 05, 2021.

The issue price of the Bond during the subscription period shall be Rs 5,000 (Rupees Five thousand only) – per gram, as also published by RBI in their Press Release dated December 24, 2020. Sovereign Gold Bonds Open For Subscription Today: Here's How to Apply And All You Need to Know About SGB Scheme 2020-21 Series VIII.

Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow discount of Rs 50 (Rupees Fifty only) per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode.

For such investors the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs 4,950 (Rupees Four thousand Nine hundred Fifty only) per gram of gold.