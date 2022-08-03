Ahmedabad, August 3: Sidelined, dissatisfied and unhappy with the state leadership, two senior Congress leaders have announced that they are quitting the party and will be joining the BJP next month as they are impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development work.

Naresh Rawal, former minister of state for home and three-term Congress MLA from Vijapur assembly seat of Mehsana district has stated, "I have many grievances with the party, but this is not the right time to talk about all these issue, but have decided to say 'Jai Hind' to the party. I will soon be joining the BJP and whatever the party leadership give the work, will do." Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Releases First List of 10 Candidates for Gujarat Polls.

Speaking to IANS, another Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP, Raju Parmar said, "I have been associated with the Congress for the last 35 years, I don't have any complaint against the party, but unfortunately, party leadership has started giving importance to newcomers, I have never demanded any posts or favours from the party, unfortunately party is not giving an opportunity to repay the party debt. Many more senior leaders are going to quit soon."

"Both are senior leaders, party gave them a lot of opportunities. Naresh Rawal was made minister of state for home, leader of opposition for a short period. Nominated as assembly candidate for five terms, he got elected thrice. Raju Parmar was sent thrice to Rajya Sabha, he was made chairman of Scheduled Caste Commission, but now if they have any grievances that should have been discussed within party, their quitting will have impact on the party's image and building anti-party perception," feels Arjun Modhvadia, senior congress leader.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2022 02:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).