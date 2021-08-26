Ahmedabad, August 26: A case of online fraud was reported from Gujarat's Ahmedabad where a man was duped of Rs 93,000 while trying to sell his cupboard online. According to a report by TOI, the victim, who is a resident of Naranpura in Ahmedabad, was created by a fraudster who showed interest in the cupboard that the victim's wife had posted online. The report adds the victim of the fraud, identified as Saumil Rana, a 31-year-old resident of Riddi Vinayak tower in Naranpura. Online Fraud in Pune: Techie Duped of Rs 1.22 Lakh by Fraudster Posing as Jeweller.

Rana wanted to sell his cupboard and for this, his wife had posted all the details on an online marketplace. The couple had also stated that they were willing to sell it for Rs 8,000. Days after posting the cupboard for sale, another man showed interest on August 5 and said that he would like to make an online payment. The potential buyer called the victim on August 8 and sent QR codes to Rana, asking him to scan it so that he could send the money. Online Fraud: Pune Woman Duped of Over Rs 12 Lakh By a Man Posing as US Cosmetic Surgeon on Dating App.

The TOI report states that each time Rana scanned the code, money ranging between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 got debited from his account. Soon after the man realized that he was a victim of the online fraud, he filed an FIR filed with Naranpura police. The complainant stated that the fraudsters managed to dupe him of a whopping Rs 93,000 while asking him to scan the QR code so that he could make the payment for the cupboard, which was posted online.

