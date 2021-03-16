Ahmedabad, March 16: In a bizarre incident, a man in Gujarat called up a police inspector warning him not to allow the remaining T20 matches between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium stadium in Ahmedabad. During the call with the inspector, the man threatened to self-immolate if the ongoing T20 series between India and England was not called off amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the city. According to a report by Indian Express, the series, which began on March 12, has seen a massive turnout at the world’s largest cricket stadium in the city.

After the threatening call by an unidentified user, police began an investigation into the matter. An FIR has been lodged at the Chandkheda police station in Ahmedabad. Reports inform that the caller has been identified as Pankaj Patel who threatened senior police inspector KV Patel, who is in charge of the security details of the on-going tournament, on March 12. India vs England T20 Series 2021: No Spectators for Remaining Three T20 Matches at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad Amid Surge in COVD-19 Cases.

An audio clip of the purported conversation between the caller and the police inspector went viral on social media platforms. The man was heard asking the officer if all COVID-19 protocols were followed at the Narendra Modi Stadium for spectators. As the officer was heard saying that social-distancing guidelines are not being followed by people, the caller demanded that the ongoing matches be cancelled and threatened to immolate himself.

The caller said spectators attending the matches at the newly inaugurated stadium can pose a health risk and allegedly used abusive words for the Gujarat Chief Minister to have failed in curbing the spread of the virus. The Narendra Modi Stadium is now the world’s largest cricket stadium and second-largest sports ground in the world having a massive seating capacity with a capacity of 1,10,000. The Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad was renamed the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the 3rd Test between India and England.

