Gujarat, January 11: Schools in Gujarat reopened for students of Classes 10 and 12 on Monday. The classes started for graduation and post-graduation final years with mandatory compliance of Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures (SOPs) and consent of parents. Schools and colleges have remained shut since March last year in the light of the coronavirus disease.

The Centre in Unlock 5 guidelines allowed schools to reopen from October 15. However, the decision was left to states/union territories to decide as to when they would resume physical classes. Sikkim to Reopen Schools, Colleges from June 15, Says Education Minister KN Lepcha.

Academic director of a school in Ahmedabad, said "Children will come back to school after 10 months. We've divided students into batches with each class holding only 10 students. This is to follow COVID protocols."

Gujarat: Schools for students of Classes 10 & 12 reopen in the state after a gap of nearly 10 months; visuals from a school in Rajkot. pic.twitter.com/cp491cf29d — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2021

Masks and sanitisation made compulsory.

10-15 teams made to conduct inspection drives in schools to check for the upkeep of COVID protocols.

The decision to reopen schools for the students of Classes 10 and 12 will be applicable for all the education boards in the state.

With offline classes resuming, the online education system will continue as usual. Safety precautions need to be followed at every step because a day after schools reopened across Odisha for Class 10 and 12 students, at least 26 teachers and 2 students tested positive for Covid-19 in Gajapati district.

