Surat, April 28: A shocking incident has come to light from Bhavnagar where a 17-year-old boy was killed, and his cousin was severely injured in a dispute over Rs 4,000. The deceased, Umesh Chauhan, was attacked with sword, knife, and pipes by three people on Tuesday night. In the attack, Umesh's cousin, Pujan Rathod was badly injured.

As per the report published in the Times of India, two of the three assaulters were identified as Rohit Bariya and Hiten Bharwad. Reportedly, Bariya had borrowed Rs 4,000 from Pujan a few months ago and was dilly-dallying in repaying the money. Both had heated altercations over this over the phone several times. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Beheaded by Sister’s Friends For Objecting to Their Relationship; Two Arrested.

As per the reports, Bariya asked Pujan to meet and collect the money on Tuesday night. Pujan, along with Umesh went there but the accused attacked them with weapons he had brought with him. Umesh was stabbed in the abdomen and died undergoing treatment. A probe is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2022 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).