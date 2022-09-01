Gurugram, September 1: A 52-year-old man, reportedly a former vice chairman of Sohna Market Committee, was shot dead in broad daylight on Gurudwara Road in Gurugram on Thursday. The victim was identified as Sukhbir Singh alias Sukhi, a resident of Rithoj village in Gurugram.

Though the man was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram soon after he was shot, but he succumbed to the injuries. Following the information, a team from the local police station rushed to the hospital and started an investigation into the matter. The family members of the victim were also informed about the incident. Sandeep Singh, International Kabaddi Player, Shot Dead by Assailants During a Match in Jalandhar.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim Sukhbir came to Raymond's showroom located on Gurudwara Road to buy clothes around 3.30 p.m. on Thursday when three to five unidentified armed miscreants approached him and fired at him inside the showroom. The assailants fired five to eight rounds of bullets at Sukhbir and then fled the spot.

"We are yet to ascertain the motive behind the incident. We are scanning the CCTV footage of the nearby areas for identification of the accused," Deepak Saharan, DCP (west) told IANS. "The case is being investigated from all angles, including personal enmity and business disputes," said the officer.

