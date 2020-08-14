Lucknow, August 14: Dalpat, the accused in the horrific rape of a six-year-old girl in western Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, was nabbed by the UP Police on Friday. His arrest came eight days after he allegedly committed the gruesome crime. According to the preliminary reports, he was arrested earlier in the day and taken to the spot in Hapur where he allegedly committed the crime for finding crucial evidence. Vikas Dubey Encounter: Supreme Court Reserves Order on Plea Over Judicial Commission Set Up to Probe.

Police officials involved in the operation to arrest him claimed that Dalpat was "shot in the leg" after he attempted to flee. The accused, they said, snatched a revolver from one of the cops and attempted to escape from the site. In retaliatory action, he was shot in the leg to prevent him from fleeing.

The rape of the six-year-old in Hapur village, located less than 100km away from the national capital of Delhi, had evoked sharp criticism. The Yogi Adityanath-led government came under fire from the Opposition, with the Samajwadi Party, BSP and Congress demanding the Chief Minister to take accountability for the alleged spurt in criminal cases.

The sexual assault against the minor was reported on August 6. The UP Police had subsequently formed a team of officials to trace and nab the accused. Dalpat was identified as the prime accused based on the sketches which were drawn on the inputs received from the victim's parents and neighbours.

A day earlier, Dalpat allegedly attempted to deceive the probing officials as his clothes were found near a river along with a "suicide note". In the note, he claimed that he is ending his life as the police may encounter him. The cops, however, were quick to identify the ploy and continued their search operation which led to his arrest today.

