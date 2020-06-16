Haryana: Two Undertrial Inmates Commit Suicide in Isolation Ward of Ambala Jail

Ambala, June 16: Two undertrial prisoners lodged at the central jail here allegedly committed suicide in an isolation ward of the prison on Tuesday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Sunil Kumar (31), a resident of nearby village Balana, and Ram Dass (35), a resident of Saha, they said. The bodies are being kept in the mortuary of civil hospital at Ambala City.

The victims' relatives have been informed, police said. According to jail authorities, the inmates used their bed sheets as ropes for hanging themselves. The matter came to the notice of jail officials when the two were found absent in the morning counting parade. Koodathayi Serial Murders Accused Jolly Thomas Attempts Suicide in Jail, Admitted to Hospital With a Slit Wrist.

Deputy Superintendent of Ambala central jail, Vishal Chhibar said the matter is being investigated.