Koodathayi Serial Murders Accused Jolly Thomas Attempts Suicide in Jail, Admitted to Hospital With a Slit Wrist

Kozhikode, February 27: The Koodathayi serial murders accused Jolly attempted suicide in jail. According to an ANI update, she was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College with a slit wrist. More details in this matter are awaited. Earlier this month, the sixth charge sheet was filed against murder accused Jolly Thomas.

According to a Times Now report, the first target of Jolly was her mother-in-law, who she murdered in 2002. Jolly fed her poisoned mutton soup. Next in her target list was Jolly's father-in-law who was identified as Tom Thomas. He was murdered in 2008. Kerala Cyanide Serial Killer Jolly Shaju Case: Here’s Everything You Need to Know About The Psychopath Murderer.

Kozhikode Police: Koodathayi serial murders accused Jolly attempts suicide in jail, admitted to Kozhikode Medical College with a slit wrist. More details awaited. #Kerala — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2020

In 2011, Jolly killed her husband Roy Thomas and their son. Next in 2014, Jolly targeted Roy's maternal uncle Mathew and killed him. Over a span of 14 years, Jolly Thomas murdered six persons who belonged to the same family.