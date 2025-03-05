Hathras, March 5: A speeding truck rammed into a tea shop on the Mathura-Bareilly road on Wednesday, leaving a man dead and another injured, police said. The accident occurred around 6 am near Rampur village, Circle Officer Shyamveer Singh said, adding the truck first hit the tea shop and then a nearby house. Hyderabad Road Accident: Speeding Car Loses Control Crashes Into Road Median Before Going Up Pavement Near NTR Ghat; Videos Surface.

The deceased was identified as Lokesh (28), a local resident, while the injured was identified as Sobran Singh. The body has been sent for postmortem.