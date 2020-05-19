Health Ministry Issues Guidelines For Dental Clinics During Lockdown 4, Emergency Procedures Can Be Performed in Red Zones, Here Are the Details

Dental clinics during lockdown 4 (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi, May 19: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday issued a fresh advisory for dental professionals amid phase four of the coronavirus lockdown in India. As per the guidelines, all dental clinics will remain closed in containment zones, but the clinics can continue to provide teleconsultation services to the patients.

Coming to the red zones, the dental clinics will remain closed, but emergency procedures can be performed. In the case of orange and green zones, the clinics can provide dental consultancy, but these services should be restricted to emergency cases. All routine and elective dental procedures should be deferred until new guidelines are issued. Health Ministry's Guidelines to Contain Spread of Coronavirus at Workplaces: List of Preventive Measures Suggested For Employees Reporting to Office.

The clinics in the orange and the green zones will function to provide dental consults. Dental operations should be restricted to emergency and urgent treatment procedures only.

Ministry of Health & Welfare Issues Guidelines For Dental Clinics:

The Ministry guidelines had earlier mentioned that dental care settings invariably carry the risk of coronavirus infection as it involves close proximity with patients, frequent exposure to saliva, blood and other body fluids.

India is currently in the middle of phase 4 of the lockdown which will be in effect till May 31. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 1 lakh cases and the death toll has mounted to 3,163.