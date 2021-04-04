Mumbai, April 4: Heatwave conditions are set to grip the Vidharbha region in Maharashtra during the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that heatwave conditions are very likely over parts of Maharashtra especially in the Vidharbha region from April 5 to April 8, 2021. The IMD declares any region under heatwave when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days and a severe heatwave is when the mercury touches the 47 degrees mark. Delhi Records February's Warmest Day in Past 15 Years at 32.5 Degrees Celsius.

Vidarbha is the north-eastern region of Maharashtra, comprising Nagpur Division and Amravati Division. The largest city in Vidarbha is Nagpur followed by Amravati. The region occupies 31.6% of the total area and holds 21.3% of the total population of Maharashtra. It borders the state of Madhya Pradesh to the north, Chhattisgarh to the east, Telangana to the south and Marathwada and Khandesh regions of Maharashtra to the west.

Giving details about the heatwave conditions across India, the IMD said that heatwave conditions are very likely to continue in parts of South India in the coming days. The weather agency said that heatwave conditions are very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry during the next 24 hours and in some areas during the subsequent 4 days.

The IMD said that heatwave conditions are very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana during the next 24 hours; over Rajasthan during April 4 and 5, over parts of Madhya Pradesh during April 7-8. Moreover, dust-raising winds, with speed reaching 30-40 kmph, are likely at isolated places over Rajasthan during April 5-7.

In North India, a fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from today. Under its influence, widespread rainfall is very likely over Western Himalayan Region during April 4-7 with thunderstorms, lightning/gusty winds/hailstorms over the region. "Heavy rainfall also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh on April 6 and over Uttarakhand on April 7", the IMD said.

