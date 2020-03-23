Himachal Pradesh Reports First Death Due to Coronavirus As US-Returned Tibetan Dies

Screening for coronavirus | Representational image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Tanda, March 23: Himachal Pradesh on Monday reported its first death due to the novel coronavirus. A Tibetan refugee, who had returned from the United States on March 15, died at Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College (RPMC) in Tanda. His test reports confirmed that he was COVID-19 positive. The doctors, hospital staff and those who remained in contact with him have been quarantined. The deceased was a permanent resident of Kangra. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Hydroxychloroquine Drug Recommended as Treatment For COVID-19 by ICMR.

"A 69-year-old Tibetan refugee, who died at a hospital in Tanda in Himachal Pradesh earlier today, has been tested positive for coronavirus. He returned from the US on March 15," informed State Additional Chief Secretary (Health) RD Dhiman.

State Additional Chief Secretary (Health) RD Dhiman

According to reports, the deceased after returning from the US stayed with his relatives in New Delhi till Saturday. He took a taxi to McLeod Ganj on Sunday, but as his condition started to deteriorate he was admitted to Balaji Hospital. He was then referred to RPMC, where he breathed his last.

Overall, 467 people have been infected with the virus in India and nine people have died. The deaths were reported in Bihar, Gujarat, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi and Punjab.

Nineteen states and Union territories, including Maharashtra, Delhi and Punjab, went under lockdown in a bid to contain the virus. All passenger trains, domestic and international flights, buses and metro services have been suspended.