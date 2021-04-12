The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the people of the nation ahead of the upcoming festivals ‘Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Chaitra Sukladi, Cheti Chand, Vaisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Vaishkhadi and Bohag Bihu’.​

​Following is the full text of the message -

I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of ‘Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Chaitra Sukladi, Cheti Chand, Vaisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Vaishkhadi and Bohag Bihu’.

These festivals mark the beginning of traditional New Year and reflect our country's composite culture and rich heritage. People of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana call it 'Ugadi', and in Karnataka, it is ‘Yugadi’. In Maharashtra, it is celebrated as ‘Gudi Padwa’, and in Tamil Nadu, it is observed as ‘Puthandu’. While our Malayali sisters and brothers celebrate the occasion as ‘Vishu’ in Kerala, Punjab sways to the festivities of ‘Vaisakhi’ and in Odisha, it is called ‘Pana Sankranthi’. In West Bengal, ‘Poila Boishakh’ ushers in the new year and in Assam, 'Bohag Bihu' marks the beginning of the new year. The names differ but the festive spirit suffused with joy, hope and togetherness remains the same.

Our religious text and scriptures are full of incidents showing our reverence towards Mother Nature. The harvest season in our country is itself an occasion to celebrate the vitality and abundance of nature.

In our country, festivals are always an occasion for family and friends to come together and celebrate. But given the situation arisen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I urge my fellow citizens to celebrate the festival by adhering to COVID health and hygiene protocols. May these festivals bring peace, harmony, prosperity and happiness in our country.