We live in a highly competitive world where even a small mistake on our part can take us ten steps backward. To do something really big, you need to come up with an out-of-the-box idea. Only then will you be able to reach the peak of success. Today, here we are with the life-changing story of Nicholas Flathau and his journey towards success.

Nicholas Flathau is one of the most eminent personalities of today. Since his childhood, Nicholas has always been a bright and hardworking student. He was an excellent football player in high-school. He worked three different jobs. First, he worked at a grocery store, then at a molding factory, and then, he went into the construction business before starting a life of his own. Nicholas started living on his own since the age of 17. After that, he went from one place to another and finally settled down at the age of 22. He attended college for a few years and then started working in a nursing home. In 2016, he finally decided to pursue his ambitions and become a businessman and started his own business i.e. AT&T Franchise. In 2017, Nicholas risked everything and with his back against the wall, he went all in.

Just at the age of 27, Nicholas has got three big ventures to his name I.e AT&T Franchise, Flawless Diamonds Co., and Real Estate. He has started earning millions since the age of 25. He once bought a few pieces of jewelry from Dallas, Texas and he was highly fascinated by the craftsmanship of those pieces of jewelry. That's what caught his attention and he accentuated his keen interest in diamonds. He started understanding the qualities of gold and diamonds and the amount of effort it takes to craft a piece of jewelry out of them. Nicholas started looking for a direct source for his gold and diamond and he built all the three companies right from scratch. Nicholas Flathau is currently going to bring out his apparel chain: T-Shirts, Hoodies, Tank Tops, and many more.

Nicholas thinks of himself as an honest man who does not believe in any kind of excuses. He feels that his honesty is what has helped him to become successful. He treats all his clients equally irrespective of their budget and he tries to satisfy all his clients in every possible way. Nicholas thinks that it is the quality of diamonds and the hand-craftsmanship that sets his company apart from other competitors. At Flawless Diamonds Co. they do not cut the corners of the diamonds. Each piece of jewelry looks extremely elegant and is completely customized to meet the demands of the customers. There isn't a duplicate for any of the jewelry pieces created at Flawless Diamonds Co. Every single piece is unique and beautiful. The craftsman puts his 100% effort into every piece of jewelry. The prices are also quite low as there aren't a lot of inventory charges involved. Moreover, they boast a commendable customer service that could help you with anything at all.

Nicholas thinks that success comes with the willingness to sacrifice. You must be willing to sacrifice the time you spend with your family and close ones. Instead, you should spend that time working. You must be capable of working 18 hours a day for 7 days a week. Also, you need to be in the company of people who will encourage you to work hard. Nicholas also takes care of the betterment of the community of which he is a part. He funds the education of kids who live in a troubled environment. He also lends his hand to local churches and families in need. All these are the makings of a truly remarkable man who has set out to conquer the world.