How Wendy Louise Went From Lost to Found

Wendy Louise

It wasn’t long ago that Wendy Louise felt unfulfilled and unsure about things. As a young adult, she was constantly trying to satisfy an internal nudge that kept telling her she was meant for something great. Search and search she did, but she could not find. In her late 20’s she decided to go back to medical school to enter the medical field. She had felt this would satisfy that void she was feeling, but several years in and she still knew things weren’t quite what she was looking for. Now, today Wendy helps a tribe of people blend both the physical and spiritual aspects of their lives to promote healing, wellbeing and even financial success. How does she do it? She utilizes various methods of meditation. After speaking with Wendy this is what I’ve gathered on how we all can include things she’s learned on her journey.

The Physical Is Also Spiritual

Aside from the fact that when people need medical help they must and should seek the proper medical means to heal. There’s also a hidden secret in medicine that Wendy has found. “Physical ailments are nothing more than the physical representation of what is happening emotionally to that person.” The main thing Wendy focuses on with people who come to her is empowering them to be in control of how they want to feel emotionally, physically, and spiritually. If they can fix those things, they can in a sense heal themselves.

Science and Spirituality Are Not a Contradiction

Wendy had been battling with migraines, asthma, allergies, chronic pain, depression and anxiety. She had never been a religious person, but when she realized her spirituality could change her entire state of being she realized that science and spirituality can work together to create magic and not work opposite of eachother. “So, before we get to the point of needing medical help, you can help yourself. You are your best preventative medicine. I just love the ability to share this with others. I helped an internet friend of mine not only help his son go into remission from Leukemia, but also helped him to manifest $288,000 worth of waived medical bills. Now did anything I said or did actually help cure his son? I dont’ know. But I can tell you none of the chemo or other therapies were working, and two weeks after we started working through this, his son went into remission.” shares Wendy. I helped another client land his dream job, and turn his life around. He too (similar to how I had felt) felt like his career was going down the drain, and nothing was working cohesively in his life. HE was at a serious low. We started working together, and he felt like he found new direction, inspiration, happiness. One month later, he landed his dream job!”

You Are Able To Live The Life You Design

Wendy says, “You get to live the life you design. If you feel like you have to show up fro your life instead of getting to your life it’s time to re-evaluate what is and is not working. Make some changes, start living again. During my ayahuasca journey I was shown that I am supposed to be a healer, and my destiny is to go out and heal.” Wendy’s realizing that she is in control, has empowered her to empower others to see things that way as well. When you just show up to life, you can feel like you have zero control. Yet, when you take the role of being a master designer of your life, you can form, with the Creator, your future. The Creator is constantly creating our paths, we just need to be open enough to create alongside.

Ultimately, I found it very enlightening to hear from Wendy about her story. She is the true epitome of that there’s more that meets the eye in life and we can learn these three lessons at the minimum from her journey. Now, the next step is to actually implement what we’ve gathered and take control of life with the control we are given.