Hyderabad, June: A 24-year-old auto driver, an accused in a POCSO Act case, was allegedly murdered on Sunday at Jahanuma in Hyderabad's Falaknuma area. The victim has been identified as Abdul Shahrukh, a resident of Mustafa Nagar. He was murdered by a person riding a pillion on his two-wheeler. The accused slit Shahrukh's throat with a knife. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Burnt Alive by In-Laws on Suspicion of Using 'Black Magic' to Kill Brother-In-Law.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. Shahrukh bled to death within minutes. The identity of the accused is yet to be ascertained. According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused was travelling as a pillion on Shahrukh's bike in a lane at Jahanuma. Suddenly, he took out the knife and slit Shahrukh's throat. The victim stopped the bike and pushed it on the road. Hyderabad Shocker: 52-Year-Old Man Opens Fire at Wife, Children After Argument.

After walking for a few feet, Shahrukh fell and breathed his last. The police recovered his identity card and mobile phone. During the investigation, it was found out that Shahrukh, was facing sexual abuse case after he reportedly eloped with a 17-year-old girl last year. The case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act as the girl was a minor.

The police suspect the role of the girl's family members behind the auto-drivers murder. The girl's family resides in Mailardevpally. Her family members had called the victim at their place. The police have started a manhunt operation to nab the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2021 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).