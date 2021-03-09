Hyderabad, March 9: In a shocking incident, a man from Hyderabad opened fire at his own family members following a property-related argument on Monday. As per reports, the accused identified as Syed Habeeb Hashmi wanted to sell the house he and his family is currently living in. However, his wife refused to provide him the property documents, following which an argument erupted between the duo leading to Hashmi discharging his revolver and firing at his wife and sons. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Sets Minor Son on Fire For Not Doing Well in Studies, Gets 60% Burn Injuries.

As per reports, the accused fired three rounds of bullet aiming at his wife and sons. His elder son, who later filed an FIR against Hashmi, tried to hold to his and snatch the revolver but his efforts went in vain. He shot them even as the mother and the children tried to fled the house. However, all the bullets missed the target. No one was injured, the police told the Indian Express. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Burnt Alive by In-Laws on Suspicion of Using 'Black Magic' to Kill Brother-In-Law.

On the complaint of his elder son, the Kalapathar police has registered a case of attempt to murder against Hashmi and invoked sections under Indian Arms Act 1959, as well. During the investigation, the police reportedly seized the revolver from the accused and sent to forensic lab. It also recovered five live rounds as well as three empty shells from the spot.

