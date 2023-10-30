Hyderabad, October 30: Hyderabad, known for its bustling streets and vibrant culture, is set to face a temporary water supply disruption on November 1 and November 2. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has scheduled essential leakage repair works in the Ramchandrapuram, Madinaguda, and a crucial air valve chamber near the Miyapur metro station.

According to multiple reports, the affected localities encompass a wide spectrum across the city, with areas such as Erragadda, S RNagar, and Ameerpet set to experience low water pressure. KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, Bhagyanagar Colony, Vasanthnagar, R C Puram, Ashoknagar, Jyothinagar, Lingampally, Chandanagar, Gangaram, Deepthsri Nagar, Madinaguda, Miyapur, Beeramguda, Ameenpur, and Bollaram are among the regions where the water supply will be disrupted.

The decision to halt the water supply for an entire day is part of an initiative to carry out repairs in the main pipelines at Madinaguda and Miyapur. HMWS&SB has emphasised the necessity of these works to address existing leakages and ensure the smooth functioning of the water supply system in the long term. Residents in the affected areas are advised to make necessary arrangements and manage their water usage during this period.

The board has encouraged citizens to store an adequate supply of water to meet their essential needs during the planned maintenance period. HMWS&SB has assured that every effort will be made to restore the water supply promptly after the completion of the repair works to minimise inconvenience to the residents. Citizens are urged to stay updated with any further announcements or changes related to the water supply schedule.

