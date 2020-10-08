New Delhi, October 8: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday commemorated its 88th anniversary today. The celebrations began earlier today and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhaduria along with other officers had attending the ceremony. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh attended the 88th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad on Thursday.

Speaking during an event at the Hindon air base, Bhadauria assured the nation that the force will evolve and be ever ready to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty and interests in all circumstances. On the special occasion, the IAF carried out a spectacular air display at the event showcasing its vintage aircraft and modern fleet including the newly inducted Rafale jets.

The IAF demonstrated its resolve, operational capability and will to effectively engage with the adversary whenever the need arises, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Thursday. The Airforce parade today consisted of multiple jets, exhibiting their excellence. Amongst the fleet, today, the newly introduced and inducted Rafale jets also took part in the parade.

WATCH: IAF fighter jet carries out vertical Charlie Manoeuvre at Hindon Air Base:

#WATCH Indian Air Force fighter jet carries out vertical charlie manoeuvre at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, as IAF celebrates its 88th anniversary today.#AirForceDay2020 pic.twitter.com/K68On8puHb — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

WATCH: Rafale fighter jet carries out a minimum radius turn forming a figure of eight

#WATCH Rafale fighter jet carries out a minimum radius turn within an area smaller than a hockey field forming a figure of eight, on the 88th IAF day, at Hindon airbase pic.twitter.com/3GB7CMs0YX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

WATCH: Flares fired by Eklavya formation including Apache and Mi-35 attack helicopters at the Hindon Air Base

#WATCH: Flares fired by the Eklavya formation including Apache and Mi-35 attack helicopters at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad.#AirForceDay2020 pic.twitter.com/ps70ymRp3X — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

Take a Look at the Photos from the Hindon Air Base

Chinook Helicopters Take Part in Flypast:

Ghaziabad: Two Chinook helicopters take part in flypast to mark 88th Indian Air Force Day, at Hindon airbase pic.twitter.com/BgEJ8n7sOv — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria at Hindon Air base

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria inspects the 88th Indian Air Force Day parade at Hindon airbase pic.twitter.com/EjzmmavRnk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

WATCH: Nishan Toli being led by Squadron Leader Shivangi Rajawat marches at Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad

#WATCH: Nishan Toli being led by Squadron Leader Shivangi Rajawat marches at Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad. #AirForceDay pic.twitter.com/UrrOGluvaE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

On the 88th IAF anniversary today, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greeted the IAF on its foundation day and said the government is committed to enhance its combat capability. The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix "Royal" by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War. The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic.

