The Nehru Museum Science and Technology at IIT Kharagpur has published a unique calendar on ‘Indian Knowledge Systems’ covering fascinating details about Indic Studies and its significance in India's current National Education Policy (NEP). The theme and idea behind the calendar is to promote Indian scientific heritage studies in technical institutes.

Features of the Calendar

The calendar commences with a separate note on the seven sages of India - Saptarshi, the cosmic consortium of ancient Vedic India and continues to discuss India's Scientific heritage in the field of advanced research. Then it proceeds to discuss India's quest for cutting edge science and innovation. It also mentions the contributions of stalwarts from the field of science and technology pioneering in Indic studies, including ‘Arthashastra’ (Economics), Sanskrit for Natural Language Processing, Vedic and Ancient Indian Mathematics among others.

Key highlights of the Calendar are :

- It facilitates the holistic framework of Indian education value systems, deep ecosystem approach and the modern sciences.

- Compilation of a constructive database of works already done by experts within India and around the globe.

- The calendar sheds the light on the concept of holistic living and livelihood integrated with the principles of equitable distribution.

India's intellectual, scientific and artistic knowledge traditions are an indispensable part of the Indian civilization. From the archaic tradition of Saptarshis, to an era of the modern Indian scientific minds, a long historic legacy which needs to be unlocked and recognized among the various stratas of the society. The future youth forces of India need to regain this temper, the very skill, or what is called ‘Kaushalam’. Thus a recovery of the ancient Indian way in our contemporary framework is the need of the hour.