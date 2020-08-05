Srinagar, August 5: The Raj Bhavan in Jammu & Kashmir announced the cancellation of 'At Home' function on Independence Day this year due to the spread of coronavirus. A statement issued by Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu's office confirmed that the reception to mark the 73rd Independence Day will not be held.

"In view of COVID-19 pandemic, ‘At Home’ function for Independence Day to be hosted by the Raj Bhavan, Srinagar, as per past practice, stands cancelled," stated the press release issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Raj Bhavan. 'Rifle Women' of Assam Rifles Deployed Along LoC in Jammu And Kashmir.

The announcement came on a day when J&K marked the first anniversary of Article 370 abrogation and conversion of the state into a union territory. The government had earlier issued curfew orders in Srinagar for August 4-5, but the same was withdrawn on Tuesday night following criticism.

National anthems were sung and the tricolour was hoisted at several government institutions at the panchayat level on Thursday, to mark one year of repealing J&K's semi-autonomous status and "integrating" the region with India.

As part of the Independence Day 2020 celebrations, a military band would be performing in Srinagar, the erstwhile capital of J&K, on Friday. "On 7th August, the Military Bands are scheduled to perform in Srinagar and Kolkata," the Defence Ministry said.

