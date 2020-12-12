New Delhi, December 12: India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said tensions with China is the result of non-abidance of bilateral agreements by the Chinese side. Speaking at the 93rd Annual Convention of FICCI, Jaishankar also expressed concerns over developments in eastern Ladakh where Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed in June. His remarks came a day after the MEA held China responsible for the standoff in Ladakh.

Without naming China, Jaishankar said: "Events of this year have been very disturbing. They have raised some very basic concerns. They have happened because the other party has not abided by agreements that we have had with them about respecting and observing Line of Actual Control and not bringing forces to LAC." India and China have been locked in a stand-off along the LAC in Ladakh since June. India, China Continue to Maintain Communication for Ensuring Complete Disengagement Along LAC in Eastern Ladakh: MEA.

S Jaishnkar on India-China Tensions:

EAM @DrSJaishankar will be speaking at the session on 'Economic Diplomacy and Atmanirbhar Bharat' at the 93rd Annual Convention of FICCI shortly. #AtmaNirbharBharat Tune in: https://t.co/mpJTYd4hKb — Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) December 12, 2020

Despite several meetings between Indian and Chinese sides, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues. Yesterday, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said China's actions in eastern Ladakh violated bilateral agreements with its attempt to change status-quo unilaterally, resulting in tensions between the two countries.

"The situation that we have seen since the last six months has been a result of the actions of the Chinese side which has sought to effect a unilateral change in status along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said. Earlier this week, Jaishankar had blamed "Beijing's dishonesty" as the reason for massive troop deployment along the LAC in Ladakh.

