India Clears First Batch of Hydroxychloroquine to 13 Countries Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Check List

New Delhi, April 10: The Indian government on Friday cleared the first batch of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) exports to a total of 13 countries, reports said. The approval came three days after the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that it would be resuming the global supply of HCQ in humanitarian interest. The list of beneficiary nations including India's closest allies - the United States and Israel - along with neighbouring Bangladesh, among others.

"India has cleared first list of 13 countries for Hydroxychloroquine. USA had asked for 48 lakh tablets of HCQ, India has sanctioned 35.82 lakh tablets. India has also sent 9MT API to US, as per their request," said sources linked to news agency ANI. Trump Thanks PM Modi for Hydroxychloroquine Export to US, Says 'Your Leadership Helping Humanity' in Fight Against COVID-19.

"Brazil and Canada that are expected to get 50 lakh tablets of Hydroxychloroquine in the second consignment. In the first consignment, Brazil will receive 0.53 MT API," they added, while stating that a similar order of 50 lakh tablets would be dispatched to Germany in the second assignment.

The first consignment also includes adequate supply of the key anti-malarial drug to all the SAARC (South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation) nations barring Pakistan. The western neighbour, at loggerheads with India over the Kashmir dispute, has so far not petitioned the Modi government seeking HCQ's supply.

"Bangladesh will get 20 lakh tablets of Hydroxychloroquine, Nepal 10 lakh, Bhutan 2 lakh, Sri Lanka 10 lakh (not in first consignment), Afghanistan 5 lakh, and Maldives 2 lakh," the report said citing sources.

The Narendra Modi government, however, came under flak from certain sections of the Opposition. The Centre had last month choked the export of HCQ and other key drugs in view of coronavirus turning into a pandemic. Critics of the ruling dispensation saw a reversal in decision as a direct outcome of the "threat" issued by US President Donald Trump.

Trump, in a press briefing on Monday, said India would face "retaliations" if Prime Minister Modi declines his request to resume HCQ exports. After the Indian government removed the anti-malarial drug from the list of pharmaceutical items barred from exports, the US President showered heaps of praises, saying Modi is playing a "leadership role for the humanity" in the fight against COVID-19.