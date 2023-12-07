Guwahati, December 7: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Assam's Guwahati on Thursday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.

According to the data shared by the NCS, the tremors were felt in the region at 5.42 am on Thursday. Earthquake in Assam: Quake of Magnitude 5.4 on Richter Scale Hits Northeast State, Tremors Felt in Guwahati and Other Places.

The epicentre was deemed at a latitude of 26.63 and a longitude of 92.08, the NCS informed, adding that the tremors struck at a depth of 5 km. Earthquake in Assam: Quake of Magnitude 3.7 on Richter Scale Jolts Kamrup.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 07-12-2023, 05:42:58 IST, Lat: 26.63 & Long: 92.08, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 63km NNE of Guwahati, Assam, India," read a post on the official X handle of the NCS,

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)